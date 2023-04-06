The major European indices closed the day higher:

  • German DAX +0.50%
  • France's CAC , +0.12%
  • UK FTSE 100, +1.03%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.62%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.29%

For the shortened trading week the major indices are mixed:

  • German DAX, --0.20%
  • France's CAC, unchanged
  • UK FTSE 100, +1.44%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.86%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.32%