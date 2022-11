European stock traders are leaving for the day with decent gains in most of the major indices. The UK FTSE 100 is the laggard with a small gain.

The final numbers are showing:

German Dax, +0.70%

Frances CAC, +0.42%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.02%

Spain's Ibex was a 0.68%

Italy's FTSE MIB .0 .63%

in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are closing near unchanged/mixed:

European benchmark 10 year yields