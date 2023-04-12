A recap of the European stock indices for the day shows major indices moved higher. The German DAX closed at its highest level this year and the highest level since January 2022. France's CAC closed marginally higher, but that was good enough for another record high close for that index.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- German DAX rose 0.31% at 15703.61. That was the highest close for the year and the highest close going back to January 2022
- France's CAC rose 0.09% or 6.66 points. That is well off the high for the day which saw the index up 73.38 points at its high, but still was good enough for a record close.
- UK's FTSE 100 rose 0.50% and represented the highest close since March 9
- Spain's Ibex rose 0.44%
- Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.38%