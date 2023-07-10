The major European indices closed higher on the day. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, +0.45%

Frances CAC, +0.45%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.23%

Spain's Ibex, +0.04%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.28%

in other markets as European traders look to exit:

crude oil is down $0.18 or -0.24% at $73.68

Gold is trading down $-1.49 or -0.08% at $1923.51

Silver is unchanged at $23.05

Bitcoin is trading up about $100 from early New York levels at $30,322

in the US stock market:

Dow industrial average is up 130 points or 0.39% at 33864.17

S&P index is down -0.49 points or -0.01% at 4398.30

NASDAQ index is down -34.75 points or -0.26% at 13626.11

US yields have moved lower and that has weakened the USD:

2 year yield 4.876%, -5.4 basis points

5 year yield 4.260%, -7.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.013%, -3.4 basis points

30 year yield 4.041%, +0.8 basis points

Looking at the strongest to weakest of the major currencies, the JPY is the strongest while the AUD is the weakest. The USD was the strongest at the start of the US session, but is currently mixed with gains versus the CAD, AUD and NZD, and declines reverse the EUR, JPY and CHF. The GBPUSD is unchanged.