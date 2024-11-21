Major European indices are closing higher on the day. The gains are led by the German DAX which rose by 0.75% and snapped a four day losing streak.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, +142.67 points or 0.75% at 19147.46

France's CAC, +14.87 points or 0.21% at 7213.33.

UK's FTSE 100 +64.20 point toward 0.79% at 8149.28.

Spain's Ibex +22.20 points or 0.19% at 11611.71

Italy's FTSE MIB +67.26 points or 0.20% at 33294.95.

Looking at the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly lower

Germany 2.320%, -3.3 basis points

France 3.101%, -0.5 basis points

UK 4.447%, -1.7 basis points

Spain 3.039%, -4.7 basis points

Italy 3.575%, -0.3 basis points

as London/European traders exit, US stocks are mixed with the NASDAQ index down. The S&P and Dow industrial average are higher. The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher and leading the way with a gain of 1.47%.

Industrial average +332 points or 0.76% at 43739.

S&P index up 9.59 points or 0.17% at 5927

NASDAQ index down -93 points or -0.49% at 18872.58

Russell 2000 up 34.15 points or 1.47% at 2359.71

Alphabet is down sharply on antitrust concerns. It shares are down -6.63%. Amazon is lower by -3%. Meta-is down -1.45%.

US yields are higher and trading near highs for the day: