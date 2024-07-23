The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- German DAX, +0.77%
- France CAC, -0.31%
- UK FTSE 100 -0.38%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.61%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.07%
Benchmark 10 year yields or trading modestly lower:
As London/European traders had for the exits, the major US stock indices are trading higher:
- Dow Industrial Average average is up 90.40.23 percent at 40505
- S&P index of 17.02 points or 0.21% at 5582
- NASDAQ up 95 points or 0.53% at 18102
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 22 points or 1.03% at 2243.43
US yields are trading lower ahead of the 2-year note auction at 1 PM ET.
- 2-year yield 4.493%, -3.0 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.145%, -3.4 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.227%, -3.3 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.453%, -2.5 basis points.