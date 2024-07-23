The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, +0.77%

France CAC, -0.31%

UK FTSE 100 -0.38%

Spain's Ibex, +0.61%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.07%

Benchmark 10 year yields or trading modestly lower:

As London/European traders had for the exits, the major US stock indices are trading higher:

Dow Industrial Average average is up 90.40.23 percent at 40505

S&P index of 17.02 points or 0.21% at 5582

NASDAQ up 95 points or 0.53% at 18102

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 22 points or 1.03% at 2243.43

US yields are trading lower ahead of the 2-year note auction at 1 PM ET.