European major indices are closing Monday with mixed results. German DAX France CAC, and Italy's FTSE MIB close lower, but UK, and Spain indices rise on the day. The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, -0.38% at 17746.26

France CAC, -0.10% at 8019. 74

UK FTSE 100, +0.12% at 7669.23

Spain's Ibex, +0.19% at 10325.69

Italy's FTSE MIB, down -0.24% at 33,322.33

As European traders head for the exits, US shares are maintaining modest declines:

Dow Industrial Average -0.03%

S&P index -0.15%

NASDAQ index -0.20%

In the US debt market:

2-year yield 4.525%, +4.0 basis points

5-year yield 4.081%, +1.9 basis points

10 year yield 4.094% +0.8 basis points

30-year yield 4.261% -0.1 basis point

At 1 PM ET, the U.S. Treasury will auction off three-year notes.

In other markets: