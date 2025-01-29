The major European stock indices are mostly closing higher. The excepttion in the France CAC which fell modestly in trading today.

The German Dax closed a a new all-time record and made a new intraday high at 21671.59.. For the new year, the index is up 8.61%

The UK FTSE 100 closed just below its record high close at 8565. The close today was at 8557.82. For the year, the index is up 4.71%

The final numbers for the day are showing: