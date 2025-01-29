The major European stock indices are mostly closing higher. The excepttion in the France CAC which fell modestly in trading today.
The German Dax closed a a new all-time record and made a new intraday high at 21671.59.. For the new year, the index is up 8.61%
The UK FTSE 100 closed just below its record high close at 8565. The close today was at 8557.82. For the year, the index is up 4.71%
The final numbers for the day are showing:
- German DAX, +192.48 points or 0.90% at 21623.07
- France's CAC, -24.89 points or -0.32% at 7872.49
- UK's FTSE 100 +23.94 points or 0.28% at 8557.82
- Spain's Ibex +132.30 points or 1.09% at 12286.51
- Italy's FTSE MIB +224.61 points or 0.62% at 36371.66.