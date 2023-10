The major European stock indices are closing the day lower. The German Dax was the weakest.

German Dax -1.55% at 15186.67

France CAC -1.42% at 7003.54

UK's FTSE 100 -0.59% at 7599.59

Spain's Ibex -1.10% at 9232.91

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.92% at 28230.89

For the trading week, the indices are closing with mixed results: