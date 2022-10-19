The European indices are closing the day with declines led by the France's CAC which fell -0.43%. A look at the closing levels shows:
- German DAX, -0.19%
- France's CAC, -0.43%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.17%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.36%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.20%
in the European debt market, benchmark yields are mixed:
A look at other markets as European traders look to exit shows:
- spot gold is trading down $20 or -1.21% at $1630.95
- spot silver is down $0.27 or -1.47% at $18.42
- crude oil is trading at $83.53 or up $0.71 on the day. The high price reached $84.47. The low price extended to $82.61
- bitcoin is trading at $19,228. That's up marginally from the level near the U.S. Open at $19,176
in the US stock market, the major indices are mixed:
- Dow industrial average is trading up around 5 points or 0.01%
- S&P index is down -11.21 points or -0.31% at 3708.74
- NASDAQ index is down -40.65 points or -0.3% and 10731.61
- Russell 2000 is down 23.56 points or -1.34% at 1732.40
in the US debt market, the yields are near their high levels for the day:
- 2 year yield is at 4.53%, up 9.4 basis points
- 5 year 4.328%, +11.5 basis points
- 10 year 4.106%, +10.6 basis points
- 30 year 4.102%, +8.2 basis points