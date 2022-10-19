The European indices are closing the day with declines led by the France's CAC which fell -0.43%. A look at the closing levels shows:

  • German DAX, -0.19%
  • France's CAC, -0.43%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.17%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.36%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.20%

in the European debt market, benchmark yields are mixed:

European benchmark 10 year yields

A look at other markets as European traders look to exit shows:

in the US stock market , the major indices are mixed:

  • Dow industrial average is trading up around 5 points or 0.01%
  • S&P index is down -11.21 points or -0.31% at 3708.74
  • NASDAQ index is down -40.65 points or -0.3% and 10731.61
  • Russell 2000 is down 23.56 points or -1.34% at 1732.40

in the US debt market, the yields are near their high levels for the day:

  • 2 year yield is at 4.53%, up 9.4 basis points
  • 5 year 4.328%, +11.5 basis points
  • 10 year 4.106%, +10.6 basis points
  • 30 year 4.102%, +8.2 basis points