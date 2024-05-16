The major European indices are closing the day most lower. A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, -0.76%

France CAC, -0.61%

UK FTSE 100, -0.20%

Spain's Ibex, -0.61%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.04%

The benchmark 10 year yields are higher on the day:

Germany 2.45%, +3.2 basis points

France 2.949%, +3.2 basis points

UK 4.063%, +0.5 basis points

Spain 3.210%, +2.7 basis points

Italy 3.752%, +4.1 these points

In the US, the major stock indices are higher with the Dow industrial average cracking through the 40,000 level for the first time in history. All major indices are higher after closing at record levels yesterday. Staying positive today would be another record for the three indices.

Dow Industrial Average average up 135.63 points or 0.34% at 40045.10

S&P index of 14.32 points or 0.27% at 5322.31

NASDAQ index up 41.66 points or 0.24% at 16783.46

The small-cap Russell 2000 is marginally lower by -5.39 points or -0.26% at 2104.06.

US yields are higher in the short and with the longer end down marginally:

2-year yield 4.72%, +4.7 basis points

5-year yield 4.390%, +3.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.367%, +1.1 basis points

30-year yield 4.505%, -1.0 basis points

Crude oil is trading up $0.43 or 0.55% at $79.06.

Bitcoin is just below the $66,000 level at $65,911. It's high price reached $66,766 while its low price is at $65,375.

The EURUSD is bouncing after testing the 50% of the trend move higher yesterday. Looking at the 5-minute chart below, the price rise is stretching back above the 100-bar MA on the 5-minute chart at 1.08677. The 200-bar MA at 1.0876 is the next target that if broken would give buyers some comfort.

The GBPUSD bounced off the same 50% midpoint and trades between the 100/200 bar MAs on 5-minute chart.