The major European indices are closing the session with mixed results:

German DAX, -0.16%

Francis CAC, -0.07%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.36%

Spain's Ibex +0.14%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.27%

In the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields are closing higher:

European 10 year yields

In the forex market, the JPY is the strongest of the majors, while the EUR is the weakest.