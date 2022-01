The major European indices are closing higher on the day. A snapshot of the provisional closes are showing:

German Dax +0.15%

France's CAC +0.35%

UK FTSE 100 +1.0%

Spain's Ibex +0.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.8%

IN the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the day mostly lower but modestly lower. The UK 10 year is the exception.

Europe 10 year benchmark yields