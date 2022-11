The major stock indices are closing with mixed results:

German DAX, +0.63%

France's CAC, +0.64%

UK's FTSE 100, -0.67%

Spain's Ibex -0.35%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.40%

For the trading week, the German Dax had a stellar week with a gain of 5.76%.

German DAX, +5.76%

France's CAC, +2.84%

UK's FTSE 100, -0.12%

Spain's Ibex, +2.04%

Italy's FTSE MIB +5.19%