The major European indices are closing the day marginally higher. The gains were led by the France's CAC, Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB.
The final numbers show:
- German DAX, +0.07%
- France's CAC +0.26%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.05%
- Spain's Ibex +0.26%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.25%
As London/European traders had for the exits, and the Fed rate decision is forthcoming, the major US indices are also marginally higher on the day:
- Dow industrial average +0.37%
- S&P index +0.21%
- NASDAQ index +0.19%
- Russell 2000+0.24%
A rising the Dow industrial average today would be the first after nine straight days of declines (largest string since 1978).
Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed:
- 2-year 4.234%, -0.7 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.255%, +0.7 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.402%, +1.8 point basis points
- 30 year yield 4.600%, +2.1 basis points