The major European indices are closing the day marginally higher. The gains were led by the France's CAC, Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB.

The final numbers show:

  • German DAX, +0.07%
  • France's CAC +0.26%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.05%
  • Spain's Ibex +0.26%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.25%

As London/European traders had for the exits, and the Fed rate decision is forthcoming, the major US indices are also marginally higher on the day:

  • Dow industrial average +0.37%
  • S&P index +0.21%
  • NASDAQ index +0.19%
  • Russell 2000+0.24%

A rising the Dow industrial average today would be the first after nine straight days of declines (largest string since 1978).

Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed:

  • 2-year 4.234%, -0.7 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.255%, +0.7 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.402%, +1.8 point basis points
  • 30 year yield 4.600%, +2.1 basis points