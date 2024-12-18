The major European indices are closing the day marginally higher. The gains were led by the France's CAC, Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB.

The final numbers show:

German DAX, +0.07%

France's CAC +0.26%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.05%

Spain's Ibex +0.26%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.25%

As London/European traders had for the exits, and the Fed rate decision is forthcoming, the major US indices are also marginally higher on the day:

Dow industrial average +0.37%

S&P index +0.21%

NASDAQ index +0.19%

Russell 2000+0.24%

A rising the Dow industrial average today would be the first after nine straight days of declines (largest string since 1978).

Looking at the US debt market, yields are mixed: