With the markets moving sideways as we head toward the new trading day, what can we look forward to this week on the economic release and event calendar?

Tuesday, Jan 16:

2:00 am: GBP - Claimant Count Change (Forecast: 18.1K, Previous: 16.0K)

GBP - Average Earnings Index 3m/y (Actual: 6.8%, Forecast: 7.2%) 8:30 am: CAD - CPI m/m (Forecast: -0.3%, Previous: 0.1%) CAD: Median CPI y/y (Forecast: 3.3%, Previous: 3.4%) CAD: Trimmed CPI y/y (Forecast: 3.4%, Previous: 3.5%) CAD - Common CPI y/y (Forecast: 3.8%, Previous: 3.9%)

Wednesday, Jan 17:

2:00 am: GBP - CPI y/y (Actual: 3.8%, Previous: 3.9%)

Thursday, Jan 18:

8:30 am GMT: USD - Unemployment Claims (Forecast: 204K, Previous: 202K)

Friday, Jan 19:

2:00 am: GBP - Retail Sales m/m (Forecast: -0.5%, Previous: 1.3%)

CAD - Core Retail Sales m/m (Forecast: -0.1%, Previous: 0.6%), Retail Sales m/m (Forecast: 0.0%, Previous: 0.7%) 10:00 am: USD - Existing Home Sales (Forecast: 3.83M, Previous: 3.82M), Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations (Previous: 3.1%)

Some supplemental or less important economic releases and events scheduled this week:

Tuesday, Jan 16:

9:00 pm: CNY - GDP q/y (Forecast: 5.3%, Previous: 4.9%), Retail Sales y/y (Forecast: 8.1%, Previous: 10.1%)

Wednesday, Jan 17:

WEF Annual Meetings

9:15 am: USD - Industrial Production m/m (Forecast: -0.1%, Previous: 0.2%)

Thursday, Jan 18:

WEF Annual Meetings

5:30 am: CHF - SNB Chairman Jordan Speaks

Friday, Jan 19: