The week after the FOMC rate decision will have Fed chair Powell to further expand on his thoughts. The SMB will release their monetary policy assessment. The UK government will announce their annual budget along with CPI data.

What are some of the key events in the new trading week:

Monday:

  • ECB Lagarde scheduled to speak at 3:30 AM ET/0:730 GMT
  • Fed chair Powell will speak at 10 AM ET/12 PM GMT. Powell is speaking at the national Association for business economics annual economic policy conference.

Tuesday

  • ECB Pres. Lagarde due to speak at 9:15 AM ET/1315 GMT
  • S&P chairman Jordan speaks at 11:15 AM ET/15:15 GMT

Wednesday

Thursday

  • SNB monetary policy assessment will be released at 4:30 AM ET/0830 GMT with press conference at 5:30 AM ET/0930 GMT
  • Germany flash manufacturing PMI for March. Prior month 55.8. Expectations 56.0. Service flash PMI expected at 54.1 (versus last month 55.8). Composite 54.0 (versus last month 55.8)
  • UK flash manufacturing PMI. Estimate 57.1 versus 57.3 last month.
  • US durable goods orders, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate -0.5 versus 1.6% last month. Ex transportation +0.6 versus a 0.7% last month
  • US weekly unemployment claims. Estimate 210K versus 214K last week
  • US Markit Flash manufacturing PMI for March, estimate at 5.8 versus 57.5 last month. Services PMI 56.0 estimate versus 56.7 last month

Friday

  • UK retail sales for February. 3 AM ET/0700 hrs. GMT. Estimate 0.8% versus 1.9% last month. EX fuel, 1.0% versus 1.7% last month.
  • German IFO business climate index. 5 AM ET/0900 GMT. Estimate 94.0 versus 98.9 last month
  • US Michigan consumer sentiment (revised). 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. 59.7 versus 59.7 preliminary. Prior month was at 62.8