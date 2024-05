In brief:

First American president to be convicted of a felony

Guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records

Case centred on hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels

Trump will be sentenced on July 11 at 10am ET.

Four days later, the Republican National Convention begins.

Potential sentence: From nothing to up to 4 years in prison

Major FX rates are little changed on the hot news item.