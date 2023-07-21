The major indices are trading higher in early US trading. The gains are led by the NASDAQ which tumbled 2% yesterday. The Dow Industrial Average is higher but lagging the broader indices today. Nevertheless the Dow Industrial Average is looking to string together it's the 10th consecutive day to the upside.
A snapshot of the market 6 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average is up 74 points or 0.21% at 35299.19
- S&P index is up 18.47 points or 0.41% at 4553.33
- NASDAQ index is up 107.64 points or 0.77% at 14170.95
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 12.52 points or 0.64%.
For the trading week the major indices are all higher. The NASDAQ index was lower coming into today but the gains today has pushed the index back into the black for now:
- Dow Industrial Average is trading up 2.31%
- S&P index is up 1.02%
- NASDAQ index is trading up 0.25%
The Russell 2000 is leading the way with a gain of 2.45%.
US yields have moved now into negative territory (they were mixed at the start of the US session)
- 2-year yield 4.832%, -0.6 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.075%, -2.5 basis points
- 10-year yield 3.817%, -3.7 basis points
- 30-year yield 3.877%, -3.4 basis points
Taking a look at other markets shows:
- Crude oil is trading up $0.63 or 0.83% at $76.28. For the trading week, the price is up 1.1%. The 200-day moving average is up at $77.18. The high price reached $76.85 today. The 100-day moving averages at $73.68. The last 9 trading days have closed between those 2 daily moving average levels.
- Gold is trading down $6.83 or -0.35% at $1962.21. The price is trading near its 100-day moving average at $1961.82. For the trading week, gold is up 0.39%.
- Silvers trading unchanged at $24.71. For the trading week, it is down -0.81%
- Bitcoin is trading at $29,869. For the week the digital currency is down around 1%
In the forex,
- The USDJPY has come off its highs but remains above the 50% midpoint of the trading range since the June 30 hi. LL comes in at 141.149. The low price reached 141.21 so far. The current price is trading at 141.52
- The EURUSD remains confined to a 28 PIP trading range, well below the average of about 70 pips over the last month of trading. The low price today reach 1.1116 which remains above the 38.2% retracement of the July trading range at 1.1106. A move below that level would tilt the bias more to the downside in the short term at least. The current price is trading at 1.1126. The high price today reach 1.1144. Move above it and traders may start to look toward the 200-hour moving average of 1.11707. With a low trading range, there is room to roam on a move above the high or the low for the day.