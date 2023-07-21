The major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading higher in early US trading. The gains are led by the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term which tumbled 2% yesterday. The Dow Industrial Average is higher but lagging the broader indices today. Nevertheless the Dow Industrial Average is looking to string together it's the 10th consecutive day to the upside.

A snapshot of the market 6 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average is up 74 points or 0.21% at 35299.19

S&P index is up 18.47 points or 0.41% at 4553.33

NASDAQ index is up 107.64 points or 0.77% at 14170.95

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 12.52 points or 0.64%.

For the trading week the major indices are all higher. The NASDAQ index was lower coming into today but the gains today has pushed the index back into the black for now:

Dow Industrial Average is trading up 2.31%

S&P index is up 1.02%

NASDAQ index is trading up 0.25%

The Russell 2000 is leading the way with a gain of 2.45%.

US yields have moved now into negative territory (they were mixed at the start of the US session)

2-year yield 4.832%, -0.6 basis points

5-year yield 4.075%, -2.5 basis points

10-year yield 3.817%, -3.7 basis points

30-year yield 3.877%, -3.4 basis points

Taking a look at other markets shows:

Crude oil is trading up $0.63 or 0.83% at $76.28. For the trading week, the price is up 1.1%. The 200-day moving average is up at $77.18. The high price reached $76.85 today. The 100-day moving averages at $73.68. The last 9 trading days have closed between those 2 daily moving average levels.

Gold is trading down $6.83 or -0.35% at $1962.21. The price is trading near its 100-day moving average at $1961.82. For the trading week, gold is up 0.39%.

Silvers trading unchanged at $24.71. For the trading week, it is down -0.81%

Bitcoin is trading at $29,869. For the week the digital currency is down around 1%

In the forex,