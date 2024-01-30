Major US indices are trading little changed in early US trading. The Dow Industrial Average and S&P closed at record levels yesterday. Stops rallied after the U.S. Treasury and out-of-state lower-than-expected auction calendar ahead. That sent yields lower and stocks higher.

A snapshot of marketing minutes into the open is a showing:

Dow Industrial Average -22.89 points or -0.06% at 38310.57

S&P index -2.60 points or -0.05% at 4925.34

NASDAQ index -17.16 points or -0.11% at 15610.89

Loking at US yields, they are continuing their move lower:

2- year 4.307%, -1.4 basis points

5-year 3.972%, -2.1 basis points

10 year 4.056%, -3.4 basis points

30-year 4.287%, -4.8 basis points

Crude oil is trading back higher by $0.26 or 0.34% at $77.05. The low price for the day extended to $75.85 before rotating back to the upside.

Spot gold is trading up $13.73 or 0.67% at $2046.62.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,356