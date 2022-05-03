The US major indices are trading mixed 11 or so minutes into the open:

In other markets the snapshot shows:

The US debt market, yields are lower across the board now:

  • two year 2.719%, -1.2 basis points
  • five year 2.967%, -4.3 basis points
  • 10 year 2.932%, -6.4 basis points
  • 30 year 2.95%, -7.6 basis points