Yesterday the Dow industrial average snapped a three day winning streak. The broader S&P and NASDAQ index were lower for the second consecutive day.

Today the major indices are little changed with the NASDAQ up marginally in early US trading. The S&P and Dow industrial average are trading above and below unchanged

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -13 points or -0.04% at 33835.25
  • S&P index my 0.9 points or -0.02% at 3963.80
  • NASDAQ index +7.9 points or 0.07% at 11056.90
  • Russell 2000 is up 1.73 points or 0.10% at 1832.79