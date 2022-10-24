The major US indices are trading mixed with the Dow industrial average higher, the S&P modestly higher in the NASDAQ index trading lower.

A snapshot of the market shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 191.82 points or 0.62% at 31274.39
  • S&P index up 11.69 points or 0.31% at 3764.45
  • NASDAQ index -42.824 points or -0.39% at 10816.87
  • Russell 2000 down -1.612 points or -0.09% at 1740.60

looking at the US debt market, yields are trading higher:

  • 2 year 4.511%, +3.2 basis points
  • 5 year 4.366%, +2.1 basis points
  • 10 year 4.225%, +0.4 basis points
  • 30 year 4.356% +1.4 basis points

looking at other markets:

  • spot gold is trading down $8.72 or -0.53% at $1647.82
  • spot silver is trading down $0.24 or -1.29% at $19.14
  • WTI crude oil is trading at $84.88. That's down $0.16 on the day
  • The price bitcoin is trading at $19,382

looking at the forex: