The major indices are closing higher for the day with the Nasdaq leading the way. The Dow and the S&P are also higher. The small cap Russell 2000 is closing lower but is higher on the week.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 36.86 points or 0.09% at 43275.91

S&P rose 23.20 points or 0.40% at 5864.67

Nasdaq rose 115.94 points or 0.63% at 18489.55

Russell 2000. - 4.76 points or -0.21% at 2276.09

For the trading week, the major indice rose for the six consecutive week:

Dow industrial average rose 0.96%

S&P index rose 0.85%

NASDAQ index rose 0.80%

Russell 2000 rose 1.85%

The six week winning streak is the largest since late 2023