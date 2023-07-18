The major stock indices closed higher on the day. The Dow led the way with a gain of 1.06%. That was good for the 7th consecutive up day for that index. The Nasdaq and the S&P each closed higher for the 6th in 7 trading days.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average is up 366.58 points or 1.08% at 34951.92
- S&P is up 32.19 points or 0.71% at 4554.97
- Nasdaq is up 108.68 points or 0.76% at 14353.63
The Dow was pushed higher with Microsoft a leader. After trading up over 5% for a lot of the day, MSFT closed up 3.98% at $359.49. They announced that they would incorporate their chatbot in Office suite for a monthly charge of $30.
Other winners in the Dow
- UnitedHealth rose 3.29%
- Goldman Sachs rose 3.08%
- Verizon arose 2.54%
- Caterpillar rose 2.46%
Other big winners today included:
- Charles Schwab rose 12.52% after beating on earnings
- Morgan Stanley rose 6.46% after they announced earnings today
- Netflix rose to 5.5%
- Bank of America (also announced earnings) closed up 4.49%
- Uber rose 4.15%
- Palantir rose 3.85%
- Live Nation rose 3.56%