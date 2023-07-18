The major stock indices closed higher on the day. The Dow led the way with a gain of 1.06%. That was good for the 7th consecutive up day for that index. The Nasdaq and the S&P each closed higher for the 6th in 7 trading days.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average is up 366.58 points or 1.08% at 34951.92

S&P is up 32.19 points or 0.71% at 4554.97

Nasdaq is up 108.68 points or 0.76% at 14353.63

The Dow was pushed higher with Microsoft a leader. After trading up over 5% for a lot of the day, MSFT closed up 3.98% at $359.49. They announced that they would incorporate their chatbot in Office suite for a monthly charge of $30.

Other winners in the Dow

UnitedHealth rose 3.29%

Goldman Sachs rose 3.08%

Verizon arose 2.54%

Caterpillar rose 2.46%

Other big winners today included: