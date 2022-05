The major US indices are closing higher for the 2nd consecutive day. Having said that, the gains were relatively modest as traders await the Fed decision tomorrow.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average is up 67.27 points or 0.20% at 33128.78

S&P is up 20.08 points or +0.48% at 4175.47

Nasdaq is up 27.75 points or 0.22% at 12563.77

Russell 2000 is up 15.94 points or 0.85% at 1898.85