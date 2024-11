The stock indices close week. For the day, the Dow and Russell 2000 rose solidly, the S&P and the Nasdaq less so.

Dow industrial average rose 426 points or 0.97% at 44296

S&P index rose 20.63 points or 0.35% it 5969.34

NASDAQ index rose 31.23 points or 0.16% at 19003.65

Russell 2000 rose 42.65 points or 1.80% at 2406.67

For the trading week: