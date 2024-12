The major US indices closed moderately lower across the board. Losses for the major averages were -0.54% to -0.67%.

Dow industrial average -240.59 points or -0.54% at 44401.93

S&P index -30 7431 points or -0.61% at 6052.96

NASDAQ index -123.08 points or -0.62% at 19736.69.

Russell 2000-16.15 points or -0.67% at 2392.83.

After the close, Oracle announced Q3 2024:

Adjusting earnings per share of $1.47 versus $1.48 expected.

Revenues came in at $14.1 billion versus 14.1 million estimate.

Shares are down -9.0% in volatile trading