The major US indices close near highs as the US voters go to the polls.
The general rule was that stocks would benefit more from a Trump victory, but who really knows. Share of Trump Media is closing the day down -1.16% and is down -3.0% in after-hours trading at $32.83. That comes after trading as high as $40.74 at session highs intraday.
HMMMM.
Go figure.
The polls don't close for another few hours. The key swing states are headed by
- Wisconsin (9 PM), 10 Electoral votes (EVs)
- Michigan (9 PM) 16 EVs
- Pennsylvania (8 PM). 20 EVs
However other key swing states include:
- Georgia (7 PM) 16 EVs
- North Carolina (7:30 PM) 15 EVs
- Arizona (9 PM) 11 EVs
- Nevada (10 PM). 6 EVs
The electoral college will be decided in those 7 key states. If Harris takes Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennslyvania,she will likely have enough electoral college votes to win. Trump most likely needs to win one of those 3 states to have a chance to win.
Meanwhile, the final numbers for the major indices shows:
- Dow industial average rose 427.28 points or 1.02% at 42221.88
- S&P rose 70.07 points or 1.23% at 5782.76
- Nasdaq rose 259.19 points or 1.43% at 18439.17
The small cap Russell 2000 rose 41.81 points or 1.88% at 2260.84.
Any guesses if we open higher or lower tomorrow?