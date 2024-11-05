The major US indices close near highs as the US voters go to the polls.

The general rule was that stocks would benefit more from a Trump victory, but who really knows. Share of Trump Media is closing the day down -1.16% and is down -3.0% in after-hours trading at $32.83. That comes after trading as high as $40.74 at session highs intraday.

HMMMM.

Go figure.

The polls don't close for another few hours. The key swing states are headed by

Wisconsin (9 PM), 10 Electoral votes (EVs)

Michigan (9 PM) 16 EVs

Pennsylvania (8 PM). 20 EVs

However other key swing states include:

Georgia (7 PM) 16 EVs

North Carolina (7:30 PM) 15 EVs

Arizona (9 PM) 11 EVs

Nevada (10 PM). 6 EVs

The electoral college will be decided in those 7 key states. If Harris takes Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennslyvania,she will likely have enough electoral college votes to win. Trump most likely needs to win one of those 3 states to have a chance to win.

Meanwhile, the final numbers for the major indices shows:

Dow industial average rose 427.28 points or 1.02% at 42221.88

S&P rose 70.07 points or 1.23% at 5782.76

Nasdaq rose 259.19 points or 1.43% at 18439.17

The small cap Russell 2000 rose 41.81 points or 1.88% at 2260.84.

Any guesses if we open higher or lower tomorrow?