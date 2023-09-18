It would be virtually impossible for the 3 US major indices to close unchanged on the day, but today was about as close as you can get.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 6.01 points or 0.02% at 34624.26
- S&P index rose 3.19 points or 0.07% at 4453.53
- NASDAQ index rose 1.89 points or 0.01% at 13710.23
A list of some of the gainers today included:
- Lam Research +2.01%
- Apple +1.69%
- Northrop Grumman +1.62%
- visa +1.48%
- Chipotle +1.39%
- Lockheed Martin +1.33%
- Wells Fargo +1.14%
- Costco +1.14%
- Corning +1.1%
- Schlumberger, -1.05%
Losers today included:
- Moderna -9.12%
- Shopify, -4.62%
- First Solar, -3.63%
- Tesla -3.32%
- Target -3.02%
- Block, -2.97%
- Delta airlines -2.53%
- American Express -2.52%
- United airlines -2.34%
- Ford -2.22%