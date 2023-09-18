It would be virtually impossible for the 3 US major indices to close unchanged on the day, but today was about as close as you can get.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average rose 6.01 points or 0.02% at 34624.26
  • S&P index rose 3.19 points or 0.07% at 4453.53
  • NASDAQ index rose 1.89 points or 0.01% at 13710.23

A list of some of the gainers today included:

  • Lam Research +2.01%
  • Apple +1.69%
  • Northrop Grumman +1.62%
  • visa +1.48%
  • Chipotle +1.39%
  • Lockheed Martin +1.33%
  • Wells Fargo +1.14%
  • Costco +1.14%
  • Corning +1.1%
  • Schlumberger, -1.05%

Losers today included:

  • Moderna -9.12%
  • Shopify, -4.62%
  • First Solar, -3.63%
  • Tesla -3.32%
  • Target -3.02%
  • Block, -2.97%
  • Delta airlines -2.53%
  • American Express -2.52%
  • United airlines -2.34%
  • Ford -2.22%