It would be virtually impossible for the 3 US major indices to close unchanged on the day, but today was about as close as you can get.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 6.01 points or 0.02% at 34624.26

S&P index rose 3.19 points or 0.07% at 4453.53

NASDAQ index rose 1.89 points or 0.01% at 13710.23

A list of some of the gainers today included:

Lam Research +2.01%

Apple +1.69%

Northrop Grumman +1.62%

visa +1.48%

Chipotle +1.39%

Lockheed Martin +1.33%

Wells Fargo +1.14%

Costco +1.14%

Corning +1.1%

Schlumberger, -1.05%

Losers today included: