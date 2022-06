The major US indices are extending the declines on the day and trading at new session lows. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -335 points or -1.01% at 32847

S&P index -49.21 points or -1.18% at 4111.30

NASDAQ index -116.24 points or -0.96% at 12057.26

Russell 2000-33 points or -1.72% at 1886.55

Crude oil extended to a new high going back to March 10. It reached $123.18. It currently trades at $122.60 up $3.20 or 2.66%.