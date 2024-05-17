The major US indices are little changed to start the trading day (and the final day of the week).

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is trading up 32 points or 0.08% at 39899.96

S&P index of 1.48 points or 0.03% at 5298.94

NASDAQ is up 0.16 points or 0.0% at 16700

The small-cap Russell 2000 index of 3.33 points or 0.16% at 2099.58

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average average up 0.93%

S&P index up 1.44%

NASDAQ index up 2.20%

In the US debt market, yields are higher:

2-year yield 4.799%, +0.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.418%, +1.9 basis points

10 year yield 4.402%, +2.5 basis points

30-year yield 4.547%, +2.9 basis points

Looking at other markets: