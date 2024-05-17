The major US indices are little changed to start the trading day (and the final day of the week).
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average is trading up 32 points or 0.08% at 39899.96
- S&P index of 1.48 points or 0.03% at 5298.94
- NASDAQ is up 0.16 points or 0.0% at 16700
The small-cap Russell 2000 index of 3.33 points or 0.16% at 2099.58
For the trading week:
- Dow Industrial Average average up 0.93%
- S&P index up 1.44%
- NASDAQ index up 2.20%
In the US debt market, yields are higher:
- 2-year yield 4.799%, +0.8 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.418%, +1.9 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.402%, +2.5 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.547%, +2.9 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading down -$0.34 at $78.89.
- Gold is back above 2400 at $2402.36, up $25.54.
- Bitcoin is trading at $66,161. High-priced reached $66,568. Low price was at $65,129.