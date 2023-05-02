Major indices
Indices
Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.
Major indices are experiencing a decline today, with all three showing a decrease in value.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dropped by 131.42 points, a 0.39% decrease at 33,920.29.
- The S&P 500 (SPX) also fell by 16.14 points, representing a 0.39% declineat 4,151.74.
- Lastly, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) decreased by 40.65 points or 0.33% at 12,171.95.
Yesterday, the major indices also fell modestly to start the month of May.
In the US debt market, yields are lower:
in other markets:
- Spot gold is trading up $5.50 or 0.28% at $1987.62
- WTI crude oil is moving to the downside and is trading down around $2 at $73.70. The price moved to a new low going back to March 30.