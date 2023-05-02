Major indices are experiencing a decline today, with all three showing a decrease in value.

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dropped by 131.42 points, a 0.39% decrease at 33,920.29.
  • The S&P 500 (SPX) also fell by 16.14 points, representing a 0.39% declineat 4,151.74.
  • Lastly, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) decreased by 40.65 points or 0.33% at 12,171.95.

Yesterday, the major indices also fell modestly to start the month of May.

In the US debt market, yields are lower:

in other markets:

  • Spot gold is trading up $5.50 or 0.28% at $1987.62
  • WTI crude oil is moving to the downside and is trading down around $2 at $73.70. The price moved to a new low going back to March 30.