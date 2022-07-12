The US major indices are mixed and modestly changed in the first few minutes of trading:

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average down -27.83 points or -0.09% at 31146.02

S&P index plus 3.23 points or 0.08% at 3857.67

NASDAQ index up 60 points or 0.53% at 11432.60

Russell 2000 is down -0.95 points or -0.05% at 1731.05

In other markets:

spot gold is down $-2 or -0.14% at 1731.08.

Spot silver is down $0.10 or -0.45% at $19

WTI crude oil futures are back below the $100 level at $99.08. That's down close to $5 on the day

Bitcoin is also moving lower back below the $20,000 level at $1950

In the US debt market, yields are lower for the 2nd consecutive day after last week's near a 25 basis point increase (in the shorter end):

2 year 3.004%, -7.4 basis points

5 year 2.965%, -9.4 basis points

10 year 2.904%, -9.4 basis points

30 year 3.105%, -7.3 basis points

The US treasury will auction at 10 year notes at 1 PM ET. Yesterday the auctioned off $42 million of 3 year notes with strong demand from both international and domestic buyers.

Forex is the world’s largest market, with over $5 trillion turnover per day, where fiat, floating currencies are bought and sold against other currencies, such as the euro vs the dollar (EUR/USD), and the British pound vs the Japanese yen (GBP/JPY). Read this Term while the CAD is the weakest. The USD is little changed vs the EUR and CHF, higher vs the GBP and CAD and down vs the JPY, AUD and NZD.

The JPY is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest