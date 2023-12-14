The major US indices are all negative now with the Nasdaq index leading the way. At risk is the five they went straight for each of those indices.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average unchanged at 37090. It just traded as low as 37051.52 before bouncing.

S&P index is down -6.29 points or -0.14% at 4700.60

Nasdaq index is down -71 points or -0.48% at 14662.11

The Russell 2000 small-cap stocks remains the outperform her with a gain of 35.83 points or 1.84% at 1583.30. There seems to be a rotation out of large cap tech, into the riskier small-cap stocks which have been more under pressure this year. Cathie Woods Ark innovation fund is also doing well today with a gain of $1.28 or 2.53% at $51.44