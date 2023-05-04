The major US stock indices are on a three-day losing streak to start the month of May. The Dow Industrial Average led the way to the downside, but it was regional banks that stole the show today.

The S&P regional bank index fell -5.56%. A look at some of the regional banks showed sharp declines across the board.

Banks
Regional bank stock prices fell sharply

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Apple will release the earnings after the close (expected at 4:30 PM ET) their shares fell $-1.69 or -1.01% to $165.76.