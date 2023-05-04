The major US stock indices are on a three-day losing streak to start the month of May. The Dow Industrial Average led the way to the downside, but it was regional banks that stole the show today.
The S&P regional bank index fell -5.56%. A look at some of the regional banks showed sharp declines across the board.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average fell -286.30 points or -0.86% at 33127.95
- S&P index -29.38 points or -0.72% at 4061.35
- NASDAQ index -58.94 points or -0.49% at 11966.39
Apple will release the earnings after the close (expected at 4:30 PM ET) their shares fell $-1.69 or -1.01% to $165.76.