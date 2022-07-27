The major US stock  indices  are trading higher in early US trading with the gains led by the Nasdaq index which is looking to snap a 3 day losing streak today. Alphabet and Microsoft appeased investor concerns. Both stocks are up smartly in early trading. Alphabet is up 4.87% while Microsoft is trading up 4.8%

A snapshot of the market 12 minutes into the opening is currently showing

  • Dow industrial average up 156.98 points or 0.49% at 31918.53
  • S&P index up 42.26 points or 1.08% at 3963.30
  • NASDAQ index up 222.11 points or 1.92% at 11784.69
  • Russell 2000 up 9.87 points or 0.55% 1815.12

In other markets:

  • gold is trading down $1.55 or 0.09% at 1714.79
  • silver is trading down $0.03 or -0.16% at $18.58
  • WTI crude oil is trading at $96 even that's up $1.02 on the day
  • The price of bitcoin is trading at $21,383.74

In the US debt market, the 30 year  yield  is back below the 3.000% double. The 2 day 10 year spread is more negative at -29 basis points as well ahead of the FOMC decision.

  • 2 year yield 3.047%, -1.0 basis points
  • 5 year 2.856%, -4 point basis points
  • 10 year 2.765%, -4.5 basis points
  • 30 year 2.994%, -0.34%