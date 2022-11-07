The major US indices are trading higher as the week kicks off. However the NASDAQ index is giving up early gains

The major indices all moved higher on Friday, but closed lower for the week. Today's gains are trying to put back to back gains on the books.

A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open shows

in the US debt market, yields are mixed with the shorter end higher and the longer end lower (more negative yield curve)

  • 2 year yield 4.707%, +4.4 basis points
  • 5 year yield 4.347%, +1.3 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.152%, -1.1 basis point
  • 30 year yield 4.232%, -2.1 basis points

a snapshot of other markets shows:

  • Spot gold down $-2.59 or -0.16% at $1677.40
  • Spot silver is up $0.01 that $20.86
  • Crude oil is trading at $92.54, up from the early New York level at $92. The price is near unchanged
  • Bitcoin is trading at $20,636, that is down from $20,720 at the start of the New York session