The major US stock indices have scraped together gains for the day.

The gains today came without the help of Microsoft whose shares fell $-2.85 or -1.05% at $269.32

Earnings after the close

Roku

  • EPS $-1.70 versus $-1.73 estimate.
  • Revenues $867 million versus $802 million estimate
  • Shares of Roku are up 14.7% at $72.82. Roku shares ended the day with a gain of $6.87 or +12.13%

Roku shares are a part of the Cathie Wood ARK Innovation fund which was up 5.88% on the day

Cisco Systems:

  • EPS $0.88 versus expected $0.86
  • Revenues at $13.6 billion versus expected $13.43 billion
  • Cisco is trading higher by 8.36% in after-hours trading at $52.64

Shopify:

  • EPS $0.07 versus $-0.01 estimate
  • revenues $1.73 billion versus expected $1.65 billion estimate
  • Shopify shares are trading down 1% in after-hours trading at $52.83 after closing up 6.56% at $53.39

Zillow:

  • Revenues came in at $435 million versus expected $410 million