The major US stock indices have scraped together gains for the day.
- The Dow Industrial Average was down for most the day and as low as -256.18 points. It is closing up 39.07 points or 0.11%
- The S&P index is closing up 11.61 points or 0.28% that 4147.75. It's low for the day move to 4103.98. That was just above the oft cited (by me) swing highs from December that came in at 4100.51 and 4100.96
- The NASDAQ index rose 110.46 points or 0.92% at 12070.60. At session lows, the index was down -83.33 points
- Russell 2000 rose 21.05 points or 1.09% at 1960.96. At its session low it was down -14.99 points.
The gains today came without the help of Microsoft whose shares fell $-2.85 or -1.05% at $269.32
Earnings after the close
Roku
- EPS $-1.70 versus $-1.73 estimate.
- Revenues $867 million versus $802 million estimate
- Shares of Roku are up 14.7% at $72.82. Roku shares ended the day with a gain of $6.87 or +12.13%
Roku shares are a part of the Cathie Wood ARK Innovation fund which was up 5.88% on the day
Cisco Systems:
- EPS $0.88 versus expected $0.86
- Revenues at $13.6 billion versus expected $13.43 billion
- Cisco is trading higher by 8.36% in after-hours trading at $52.64
Shopify:
- EPS $0.07 versus $-0.01 estimate
- revenues $1.73 billion versus expected $1.65 billion estimate
- Shopify shares are trading down 1% in after-hours trading at $52.83 after closing up 6.56% at $53.39
Zillow:
- Revenues came in at $435 million versus expected $410 million