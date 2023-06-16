The major US stock indices are moving higher in early US trading once again. The S&P index is up on pace for its 5th positive week in a row. The NASDAQ index is on pace for its 8th positive week in a row which is the longest win streak since March 2019.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average 99.17 points or 0.29% at 34507.24

S&P index up 11.67 points or 0.26% at 4437.52

NASDAQ Read this Term index of 13.39 points or 0.10% at 13796.21

Shares of Adobe are up $20.21 or 4.12% at $511.12 after beating on their earnings after the close yesterday and guiding higher.

Microsoft treated to a new all-time high at $351.47, but has since backed off. Apple also traded to a new all-time high at $186.96, but is now a negative on the day.

There is some profit-taking taking place in early trading.

