The major stock indices are higher in early US trading. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index. That index is currently trading higher for the week by 0.66%. A close in the positive territory would be the 7th consecutive weekly gain. That has not been done since November 2019.

A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down -1.59 points or -0.08% at 1879.19.

Tesla shares are up for the 11th consecutive day after announcing a partnership with GM on their charging stations. The stock is currently up $13 or 5.56% at $247.92.

Looking at US yields, they continue to move to the upside and position for the CPI data on Tuesday (expectations 0.2%), and the Fed decision on Wednesday. The year-on-year CPI is expected to fall to 4.2% from 4.9%.

  • 2-year yield 4.593% +7.7 basis points
  • 5-year yield 3.928% +7.3%
  • 10-year yield 3.770% +5.6 basis points
  • 30-year yield 3.916% +3.3 basis points

The treasury will need to auction off a ton of debt to make up for the shortfall as the debt ceiling details were ironed out. Backing up yields is one way of attracting demand. The 2-year yield is up from 4.505% at the close on Friday last week. The 10-year yield is up from 3.696% last Friday.