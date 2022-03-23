The major US stock indices have been trading for about 15 minutes, and the price action is to the downside. Both the NASDAQ and S&P have been higher five the last six trading days. Today is getting off to a negative start.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
Dow Jones industrial average -276.13 points or -0.79% at 34531.34
S&P index -35.14 points or -0.78% at 4476.46
index -147.3 points or -1.04% at 13961.52 NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term Russell 2000 index -18.80 points or -0.90% at 2069.53
Of note technically, is the S&P index is moving back down toward its 200 day moving average at 4474.34. Move below that level would be a disappointment for the buyers.
In other markets:
Gold is up $13.14 or 0.68% at $1934
is up $0.35 or 1.45% $25.10 silver
Silver is a precious metal that is commonly traded on exchanges or through brokers. It is much more affordable than gold and thanks to its importance as an industrial metal as well as volatility, is widely traded.For precious metals traders, gold is a much more popular market. Big institutions buy gold as a currency hedge when real interest rates and yields on other assets become unacceptably low. Central banks will buy gold, not silver, as a reserve asset to diversify their currency exposure.Instead, silver functions more heavily as a commodity than a currency. Silver, also known as the white metal, is commonly linked with gold and the relationship between the two often dictates its price. The entire silver market is worth about only $540 billion currently, which makes it much smaller than other markets.Despite its smaller size in market share, the price of silver can oscillate strongly without a lot of money moving into it.The supply of silver grows only by only 1 to 3 percent each year, and about half the market is consumed through industrial use (unlike gold, which is more limited in how it’s used).As of August 2020, there are 19.2 billion ounces of silver reserves globally (meeting certain purity standards) against 1.83 billion ounces of gold reserves.How to Trade SilverThe most common way for retail traders to get exposure to silver is through exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) or contracts-for-difference (CFDs). Both are typical offerings at retail brokerages.Investing in silver CFDs saves you the inconvenience of paying for silver storage. Moreover, CFDs give you the opportunity to trade silver in both directions. Many retail investors prefer trading silver through CFDs with brokers as there is no large fee for physical delivery or commission that can erode potential profits.
Read this Term WTI crude oil is higher by $5.05 at $114.32
Bitcoin is trading at $42,021 little change from early New York levels
In the US debt market, yields are lower on the day. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 20 year notes at 1 PM ET:
two year 2.14%, -2.8 basis points
five year 2.365%, -3.7 basis points
10 year 2.357%, -2.7 basis points
30 year 2.578%, -2.7 basis points
In the forex, the USD is making new lows verse the EUR, GBP, and NZD in the last few minutes of trading. The USDJPY is lower as well (higher USD) as lower yields and falling stocks send flows into the JPY after days of selling in that currency.
