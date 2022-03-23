The major US stock indices have been trading for about 15 minutes, and the price action is to the downside. Both the NASDAQ and S&P have been higher five the last six trading days. Today is getting off to a negative start.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Of note technically, is the S&P index is moving back down toward its 200 day moving average at 4474.34. Move below that level would be a disappointment for the buyers.

In other markets:

In the US debt market, yields are lower on the day. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 20 year notes at 1 PM ET:

  • two year 2.14%, -2.8 basis points
  • five year 2.365%, -3.7 basis points
  • 10 year 2.357%, -2.7 basis points
  • 30 year 2.578%, -2.7 basis points

In the forex, the USD is making new lows verse the EUR, GBP, and NZD in the last few minutes of trading. The USDJPY is lower as well (higher USD) as lower yields and falling stocks send flows into the JPY after days of selling in that currency.

Forex
The strongest weakest of the major currencies