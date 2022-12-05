After eight minutes of trading, the major US indices are still trading lower on the day. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

The 200 day moving average and the S&P index comes in today at 4044.65. The low price today has extended to 4041.17 below that moving average, but the price has since rebounded back above the level. Traders will use that moving average as a barometer for bullish and bearish.

In the US a debt market, yields are trading higher:

  • 2 year 4.321%, +4.1 basis points
  • 5 year 3.720% +5.5 basis points
  • 10 year 3.555% +5.2 basis points
  • 30 year 3.599% +4.0 basis points

In the forex, the USD is trading mixed/higher with the biggest mover vs the JPY with a gain of 1.12%. The USD is also higher versus the NZD by 0.45%. The greenback is a lower versus the EUR (-0.26) and the CAD (-0.22%).

USD
The US dollar is mostly higher