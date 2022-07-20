The major US indices are trading mixed with the NASDAQ higher, the S&P near unchanged, and the Dow down modestly. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -38.16 points or -0.12% at 31788.90

S&P index -0.20 points or -0.01% at 3936.50

NASDAQ index up 32.48 points or 0.28% at 11745.63

Russell 2000 up 5.16 points or 0.29% at 1804.48

In other markets:

spot gold is up $1.15 or 0.07%at $1712.32

spot silver is up $0.28 is 1.52% at $19.03

WTI crude oil is trading at $99.26, down -3.5%

Bitcoin is trading at $22,962. That's up modestly in the day

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower in trading today:

2 year 3.197%, -3.3 basis points

5 year 3.102%, -5 point basis points

10 year2.978%, -4.1 basis points

30 year 3.14%, -3.6 basis points

In the forex

The EURUSD his climbing back toward swing area resistance near 1.0234

The GBPUSD bounce off a trendline at the Lowes today and is moving back toward unchanged on the dayat 1.119968. The natural resistance at 1.2000 looms above

The USDJPY moved up to test its 100 hour moving average in the Asian session, and has been waffling up and down since then. The price is currently trading at 138.06. The 100 hour moving averages at 138.35. On the downside the 200 hour moving averages at 137.702.

The USDCAD tried to rally off of the lower-than-expected inflation data (although still high). The price moved above a swing area between 1.28929 and 1.29018, but has since fallen back below that area and erased the CPI move to teh upside.

The USDCHF is mired in a 42 pip trading range vs. an average of 83 pips over the last month of trading. The price is trading above and below its 50% bid point at 0.96898 and near the close from yesterday.