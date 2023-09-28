As the bell rings and your stock trading gets underway on the major exchanges, the major indices are trading mixed. With 6 minutes now gone since the opening bell

The Dow industrial average is trading up 16 points or 0.05% at 33565.85

S&P index is trading down -2.88 points or -0.06% at 4271.43

NASDAQ index is trading down -50 points or -0.39% at 13042.37

looking at the US debt market, the yield curve is steepening:

2 year yield 5.097% -4.3 basis points

5 year yield 4.697% -0.8 basis points

10 year yield 4.659%, +3.3 basis points

30 year yield 4.789%, +5.6 basis points

For a look at US yield curve, inflation fighting problems, and the idea that it's time to pay the piper for QE, see Adam's post here. Must read.

Crude oil is trading at $92.65, down over $1 on the day.