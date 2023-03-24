The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening lower on the day but things could've been worse. Premarket levels near the start of the New York session were lower. The snapshot earlier in the New York session showed:

Dow industrial average -359 points

S&P index -41 points

NASDAQ index -93 points

current snapshot of the market three minutes into the open and showing:

financial shares are trading lower.

Deutsche Bank is trading at $8.37 $-0.95 or -10.27%

BNP Paribas are down $-2.84 or -5.33%

J.P. Morgan is trading down $1.57 or -1.24%

Bank of America is trading down $0.23 or -0.89%

The US regional bank ETF (KRE) is trading down $0.45 or -1.07% at $41.82

First Republic is trading down $0.56 or -4.47% and $11.98

US interest rates are down sharply as flight to safety and expectations of slower growth ahead flow funds piling into treasuries:

two year 3.632% -17.3 basis points

five year 3.288% -12.9 basis points

10 year 3.305% -9.8 basis points

30 year 3.616% -6.6 basis points

Taking a look at the Forex market, the JPY and the USD are leading the way on the topside on flights to safety flows. The NZD is the weakest (and EUR and AUD) as traders move out of risk (and prepare for slower growth).

The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The Fed rate outlook is pricing in a Fed funds rate of 4.58% in July or a cut of around 25 basis points from current levels (it is currently centered at 4.88% - between 4.75% and 5.00%).

The January 2024 rate is all the way down at 3.75%. Recall just two days ago the Fed projected that the end of year fed funds projection was 5.1%.