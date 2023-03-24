The major US indices are opening lower on the day but things could've been worse. Premarket levels near the start of the New York session were lower. The snapshot earlier in the New York session showed:
- Dow industrial average -359 points
- S&P index -41 points
- NASDAQ index -93 points
current snapshot of the market three minutes into the open and showing:
- Dow industrial average -199.39 points or -0.62% at 31905.87
- S&P index -24.66 points or -0.62% at 3924.05
- NASDAQ index -67.53 points or -0.57% at 11719.87
financial shares are trading lower.
- Deutsche Bank is trading at $8.37 $-0.95 or -10.27%
- BNP Paribas are down $-2.84 or -5.33%
- J.P. Morgan is trading down $1.57 or -1.24%
- Bank of America is trading down $0.23 or -0.89%
- The US regional bank ETF (KRE) is trading down $0.45 or -1.07% at $41.82
- First Republic is trading down $0.56 or -4.47% and $11.98
US interest rates are down sharply as flight to safety and expectations of slower growth ahead flow funds piling into treasuries:
- two year 3.632% -17.3 basis points
- five year 3.288% -12.9 basis points
- 10 year 3.305% -9.8 basis points
- 30 year 3.616% -6.6 basis points
Taking a look at the Forex market, the JPY and the USD are leading the way on the topside on flights to safety flows. The NZD is the weakest (and EUR and AUD) as traders move out of risk (and prepare for slower growth).
The Fed rate outlook is pricing in a Fed funds rate of 4.58% in July or a cut of around 25 basis points from current levels (it is currently centered at 4.88% - between 4.75% and 5.00%).
The January 2024 rate is all the way down at 3.75%. Recall just two days ago the Fed projected that the end of year fed funds projection was 5.1%.