The days off and running, and the major indices are all trading higher in early. The gains are being led by the Dow 30 stocks. All the major indices or higher on the week.

A snapshot the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is up 270.02 points or 0.80% at 33901.17

S&P index is up 20.06 points or 0.46% at 4369.66

NASDAQ index is up 8.09 points or 0.06% at 13582.31.

For the trading week, the major indices are all higher:

Dow industrial average is up 1.61%

S&P index is up 1.55%

NASDAQ index is up 1.26%

US yields are sharply lower out the curve. The yield curve is getting more negative once again:

2 year yield 5.032%, -3.8 basis points

5 year yield 4.621%, -7.8 basis points

10 year yield 4.606% -10.5 basis points

30 year yield 4.755% -11.6 basis points

The 2 – 10 year spread is -42.7 basis points after trading as high as -26.4 basis points at the end of last week.

Gold prices are surging by $37.49 or 2.02% at $1906.50. The gain today is the largest since March 17. The high price reached $1919.13. On the topside looms the falling 100-day moving average at $1922.67. The 200 day moving average is above that at $1929.35. Note that the last 2 tests of the 100-day moving average found willing seller's (it's the blue line on the chart below).