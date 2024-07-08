The S&P index has closed at a new record for three consecutive days. The NASDAQ index has closed at a record level for four consecutive days. Both of those indices are trading higher in early US trading to start the new trading week. Although higher, the Dow industrial average is leading the three majors.

A snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average Rich +221.07 points or 0.56% at 39596.95

S&P index up 11.32 points or 0.20% at 5578.52.

NASDAQ index up 20.92 points or 0.11% at 18373.68

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher by 15.87 points or 0.78% at 2042.60

Looking at US Yields, they are trading higher ahead of the 3, 10, and 30-year coupon options this week (on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) and Chair Powells testimony on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday:

2 year yield 4.64%, +2.5 basis points

5-year yield 4.242%, +2.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.294%, +2.1 basis points

30-year yield 4.487%, +1.9 basis points

In other markets: