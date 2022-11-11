The major US indices are opening up with mixed results. The Dow and S&P are up marginally while the NASDAQ is down marginally.

In other markets:

  • spot gold is trading up $3.82 or 0.22% at $1759.50
  • Spot silver is down $0.18 or -0.94% at $21.46
  • WTI crude oil is trading at $89.46 up $3.27
  • Bitcoin is trading down thousand dollars at $16,540
  • FTX token FTT is trading at $1.63 down -$1.72 were -51.51%

The US debt market is closed in observance of Veterans Day