The major US indices are moving higher in early trading with the NASDAQ leading the way. Yesterday, prices close modestly higher. Stanley Druckenmiller in a interview on Bloomberg said that Nvidia is a company to own for the next 2 or 3 years as the AI becomes realized. Nvidia shares are up $5.17 or 1.32% at $391.55.
A snapshot of the major indices 10 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average up 90.90 points or 0.27% at 33664.27
- S&P index up 13.35 points or 0.31% at 4297.21
- NASDAQ index up 63.71 points or 0.48% at 13340.13
The Russell 2000 which surged by 2.7% yesterday is currently up 1.1% at 1875.85 points.
Coinbase shares are trading up $0.68 or 1.32% at $52.29 despite intense pressure from the SEC. Raymond James raises concerns about Coinbase's (COIN) ability to sustain its business without a resolution, while Cathie Wood of Ark Invest continues to buy the stock despite its recent decline. That's what makes a market.